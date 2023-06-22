Walmart announces its Prime Day competitor with upcoming Walmart+ Week event

Yesterday, we saw Amazon announce its annual Prime Day savings event. With Best Buy close beind to tease an upcoming Black Friday in July sale of its own, today the final piece of the puzzle fits into place as Walmart begins detailing its savings event plans for next month. The upcoming Walmart+ Week sale will be looking to match the other two retailers with some deep discounts of its own, of course, as long as you’re signed up for Walmart’s rewards membership.

Walmart takes on Prime Day with new Walmart+ Week sale

Like clockwork, the new Walmart+ Week sale has been announced. The upcoming sale will be ushering in some savings to ensure that Amazon and Best Buy aren’t hogging the spotlight. Starting on July 10, the savings will go live and run through July 13 at 7 p.m. EST.

You’ll of course need to be enrolled in Walmart+, the company’s Prime-like subscription service in order to lock-in the savings. It’s what we’ve come to expect from the brand, as retailers realize just how successful Amazon has been at converting bargain hunters into subscribers.

Though unlike the competition, Walmart is doing something a bit more unique. Instead of just outright locking the best discounts behind its membership, those who do subscribe will get early access. In the past that has meant the difference between scoring that doorbuster-level discount or walking away empty-handed, and we’re expecting to see much of the same from this year’s Walmart+ Week sale.

The first day of the event will be locked to Walmart+ members, officially opening up to all shoppers on July 11 at 12 PM EST.

Here is a sneak peek at some of the Walmart+ Week offers:

LG 65″ Class 4K UHD NANO 80 Series Smart webOS 22 w/ ThinQ AI TV – now $498; was $698

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum – now $249.99; was $419.99

Restored Vitamix 5300 Blender (Refurbished) – now $249.95; was $359.95

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum – now $298; was $649

VIZIO 75″ Class MQ6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV – now $698; was $858

TCL 65″ Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV – now $398; was $528

Paw Patrol Kids Backpacks with Lunch Bag and Water Bottle 5 Piece Set 16 inch – now $20.99; was $29.99

Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Car – now $169.99; was $369.99

Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones, Black – now $49; was $99

DHP Miriam Pillowback Wood Stretcher Sofa, Gray Linen – now $258; was $455

hOmeLabs 10,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner – now $269.97; was $369.99

Alongside access to all of the discounts, Walmart is also offering some special perks for those who subscribe. During the event, you’ll be able to score a 6-month membership to Panera’s Sip Club for just $5 per month on top of scoring a monthly $5 reward. There are some other ones detailed below, too.

Panera – enjoy 6 months of unlimited Sip Club for $5/month + tax and receive a monthly $5 MyPanera reward

– enjoy 6 months of unlimited Sip Club for $5/month + tax and receive a monthly $5 MyPanera reward Rover – get a $30 credit with Rover to spend toward all their pet-sitting and dog-walking needs

– get a $30 credit with Rover to spend toward all their pet-sitting and dog-walking needs SpaFinder – enjoy 30% off all SpaFinder gift certificates to help them find and book their next spa treatment for some well-deserved R&R

Get ready by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign up for 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!