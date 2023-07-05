Today only, Under Armour takes an extra 40% off all clearance with this promo code

For one day only, Under Armour is offering an extra 40% off clearance with promo code SUMMER40 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Kick up your summer workouts with the Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s highly breathable and sweat-wicking. It’s currently marked down to just $14 and originally sold for $25. It also has a streamlined fit that’s highly flattering and sits loose to your body for a comfortable feel. You can choose from 21 different color options and with over 2,000 positive reviews from Under Armour customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

