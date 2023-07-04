Levi’s End of Season Sale starts now! Save 50% off denim for the entire family + 30% off shorts

Levi’s is currently offering 50% off select styles during its End of Season Sale. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 30% off all shorts as well. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans for men that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $98. You can choose from 23 color options and are highly versatile. The tapered hem is very flattering and it can be rolled for a stylish look. This style can be worn throughout any season and is a great option for back to school. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans $49 (Orig. $98)
- 501 ’93 Straight Fit Jeans $49 (Orig. $98)
- 541 Athletic Taper Jeans $40 (Orig. $80)
- Vintage Relaxed Fit Trucker Jacket $49 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals..
Our top picks for women include:
- 70’s High Flare Jeans $54 (Orig. $108)
- Baggy Dad Jeans $59 (Orig. $118)
- Vintage Overalls $69 (Orig. $138)
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $49 (Orig. $98)
- Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $54 (Orig. $108)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
