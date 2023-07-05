Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand $33 (Reg. $46), more

Lately we’ve been covering a lot of pricey MagSafe mounts for your iPhone 14. But if you’re looking for something that’s a bit more affordable and don’t mind ditching the official 15W speeds, this 2-in-1 UGREEN MagSafe Stand is now an even better value at $32.99 shipped on Amazon. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon to lock in the savings. Today’s offer lands from the usual $46 going rate, delivering $13 in savings and a new 2023 low along the way. Centered around an elevated 7.5W magnetic pad, this stand is ready to refuel iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. It rests above a secondary Qi pad that’s perfect for AirPods Pro, but can also be used to top off a secondary smartphone and other devices. Head below for all of the day’s other best Smartphone Accessories.

UGREEN’s 2-in-1 wireless charging station is designed for iPhone 14/13/12 series (7.5W) and AirPods Series (5W). The magnetic stand charges your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. NOTE: maximize charging efficiency of the 2-in-1 wireless charger by using a Type-C PD 20W charging adapter or greater (not included). The MagSafe compatible charger stand provides 700g of powerful magnetic force for your phone. It uses 8 N52H magnets, which makes charging more efficient and provides a strong magnetic connection for easy alignment and uninterrupted charging. 

