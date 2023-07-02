Spigen’s new OneTap Pro 3 car mounts fall to new lows with 15W MagSafe speeds from $64

Spigen makes some of the only MagSafe car mounts on the market that sport a true 15W output, and today some of the first price cuts on the new releases are going live. Via Spigen’s official Amazon storefront, the new OneTap Pro 3 MagFit Dashboard Car Mount lands at $71.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at 20% in savings as well as the very first chance to save. It’s a new all-time low since debuting for the first time towards the beginning of last month, too. One of the only MagSafe car mounts on the market that can actually charge at the full 15W speed, this model sports an adjustable design that sticks right to your dashboard. The arm has two joints for positioning yourphone at various angles for keeping an eye on maps, music playback, and more.

If you can get away with an air vent form-factor, we’re also tracking a rare discount on another new release from Spigen. The OneTap Pro 3 Air Vent Mount now lands at $63.99 after the on-page coupon. Down from $80, you’re looking at only the second discount to date at the same 20% off as its dashboard counterpart above. You’re largely getting the same feature set as the lead deal, just with an air vent design. It will refuel your iPhone 14 at the full 15W speeds of an official MagSafe charger.

As far as the latest from another brand goes, the iOttie just launched its most capable MagSafe mount to date. Delivering a dashboard design, the company has packed an actively-cooled build into its new Pro car mount. Having just debuted last month, there’s also a new mini mount joining the Velox lineup that on top of keeping your iPhone 14 in view, also charges your device with 7.5W speeds.

Spigen OneTap Pro 3 MagFit Mount features:

Apple’s MagSafe Module: Fast 15W wireless charging with the original MagSafe module for reliable and efficient charging. Easy connectivity with built-in USB-C cable. Innovative double joint system for personalized viewing options and optimal comfort. Mount your device in less than one second with One-Tap Technology for precise accuracy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!