Rare DODOcase 4th of July deals: 15-inch MacBook Air sleeve all-time low, more 20% off

The 4th of July is right around the corner and that means DODOcase has now launched its annual sitewide holiday sale. Every year DODOcase – a brand previously featured wrapped around President Obama’s iPhone – launches a notable and relatively rare holiday sale to celebrate Independence Day and 2023 is no exception. Deals on its wonderful handcrafted accessories don’t come around all that often, so be sure to scope out its lineup of iPhone covers, MacBook sleeves, iPad keyboard cases, and more while the price is right. Head below for more details.

DODOcase 4th of July sale now live!

DODOcase is now offering 20% off sitewide to celebrate Independence Day, which means everything and anything on its site, including the custom designed gear, is now on sale. It offers free domestic shipping on everything.

While it’s hard to go wrong on just about anything DODOcase sells – it’s really well made if you ask me and you can get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the gorgeous Noblessa iPad case – considering the new 15-inch MacBook Air just released, let’s start there.

You’ll find all of the brand’s canvas, leather, and suede options on this page, but it’s the DODOcase Durable Sleeve that always catches my eye. Now available for just about any MacBook you might have, including the new 15-inch Air, the regular $90 cover will drop to $71.96 shipped at checkout during the 4th of July sale. That’s a solid 20% off and a new all-time low on the 15-inch model. DODOcase rarely goes on sale and you can’t get it anywhere else, so now’s the time to strike.

Available in sage, black, and navy colorways, the Durable Sleeve is handcrafted “using traditional sewing techniques” with a waxed canvas exterior and genuine leather details. That, along with the new leather tab and snap closure, make for the kind of sleeve than can go from the coffee shop to the board room without looking or feeling out of place. Get a closer look here and down below.

Browse through the rest of the DODOcase 4th of July sale right here to scope out the rest of its handcrafted gear before the sale wraps up early next week.

DODOcase Durable MacBook Air Sleeve features:

The Durables MacBook Air Sleeve is designed for protection and distinction to meet all your modern needs. Handcrafted using traditional sewing techniques, the new stylish sleeves for the MacBook Air 11″, MacBook Air 13″, Pro 13″, Pro 14″, MacBook Air 15″, and Pro 16″ blend timeless fashion with modern function. Featuring genuine leather details and a waxed canvas exterior with your choice of Sage with orange poppy, Navy with red, and our newest color Black with Olive. A new leather tab with snap closure provides additional security for your precious laptop while on the go.

