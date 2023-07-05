Sony’s latest XM5 ANC headphones drop to lowest price of the year at $299 (Save $99)

Woot is now offering the best price of the year on Sony’s latest XM5 ANC Headphones. The recent debut have been delivering one of the most compelling personal listening experiences out there since first hitting the scene last year, and now you can score them with one of the best discounts to date attached. Courtesy of Woot, the flagship headphones are now marked down to $299 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $398, you’re looking at $99 in savings while beating our previous mention by $49. This is the second-best offer yet, only being bested once by an end of the year discount back in December of last year at $20 less. This is the lowest we’ve seen since, too.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more.

As for how Sony’s latest stack up to other ANC offerings on the market, we just took a hands-on look at the best ANC headphones from all the top brands. Pitting the most popular options out there against each other, we breakdown how the XM5 compare to the latest from Apple, Bowers & Wilkins, and other top brands.

One of the newer releases didn’t make the cut on our original comparison, which is why you’ll want to go see how the Sony XM5 headphones compare to Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4. We just took a hands-on look at another flagship listening experience, putting Sennheiser’s latest against the likes of AirPods Max. And even though Apple may still wear the crown of best over-ear headphones around, there’s a lot to like about the Momentum 4. Enough in fact for me to decree that they are the next best thing. Get the full scoop in our review.

More on the Sony XM5 ANC Headphones:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment. Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1 Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

