Dock your entire Apple kit on Twelve South’s 3-in-1 HiRise 3 MagSafe charger at $78

If the 15W MagSafe chargers we’ve been tracking on sale lately are still a bit too expensive, today Amazon is offering one of the best chances of the year to save on the recently-released Twelve South HiRise 3. This 3-in-1 charging stand normally sells for $100, but has since been marked down to $78.66 shipped. Delivering some rare savings on the black style, today’s discount lands at $22 off in order to beat the concurrent sitewide sale direct from Twelve South by an extra $2. It’s the second-best price of the year and comes within $3 of the 2023 low. Designed to accomodate your entire Apple kit, Twelve South’s new 3-in-1 charging stand is centered around MagSafe tech with a 7.5W pad resting on an elevated stand. Right behind the main iPhone 14 charger is a place to rest your new Apple Watch Series 8, all of which sits above a 5W Qi pad on the base for topping off AirPods and the like. I personally found it to be one of my favorite MagSafe chargers yet despite the 7.5W output, which you can read about in my hands-on review.

The Forté MagSafe stand from Twelve South on the otherhand is a more affordable solution for propping your iPhone 14 up while it charges. This model sells for a more affordable $35 right now, but does make some compromises with a single device design that ditches the built-in AirPods and Apple Watch charging options. You’ll also need to bring your own MagSafe charger from Apple, while enjoying much of the same Twelve South stylings in the process.

For more from Twelve South, go check out its sitewide sale for July 4th that’s marking down an assortment of gear for your entire Apple kit.

While we just took a hands-on look at the new EverFrost cooler from Anker, the savings this week are still all about the brand’s latest 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 chargers. Arriving as the perfect iPhone 14 companions for taking full advantage of Apple’s new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, two of the new offerings are on sale for some of the best prices yet starting at $110.

Do aesthetics matter? Of course they do. HiRise typically lives in your bedroom so it should be minimal, graphic-free and take up as little space as possible. When your beloved devices are connected & charging, HiRise 3 practically disappears – that’s ok, too. Magnetic iPhone charging is both magical & practical. No picking up your iPhone to read a late night notification or check the time. Vertical support holds everything viewable at a glance.

