Aqara’s new Door and Window Sensor P2 just released today with launch discount to $25.50

Aqara today launched the latest addition to its smart home collection with a new Thread-enabled Door and Window Sensor. Arriving as one of its first releases with Matter onboard, the new P2 accessory debuts at a $30 price tag that we walked away impressed with in our hands-on review. But to celebrate the launch day, the company’s official Amazon storefront is offering the first chance to save. Now selling for $25.49 shipped after code USDWP2CA has been applied at checkout, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings as well as a new all-time low.

As one of the only models on the market for both Thread and Matter support, the new Aqara P2 door and window sensor lets you take full advantage of automating your HomeKit setup. Perfect for automatically turning lights on and off when you come in the front door or leave, this accessory can also be used to check whether a window is open before turning on the AC. It’s a great option for added peace of mind in your smart home, or just a perfect option to really get more of the smarts out of your gadgets. The new sensor is compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box, and can send you alerts when the sensor is opened or closed. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Today’s lead discount is really as good as it gets for a HomeKit-enabled door and window sensor. There really aren’t that many other options on the market to begin with, let alone with Thread and Matter support in tow. This alternative from Eve is one of the more trusted options, but even this model sells for $50. You could go with this Onvis door and window sensor at $24.50 to save $1 from the new Aqara model, but you’re going to be ditching the Matter support in favor of just Thread. So that small difference in price is unlikely to take away from just how good of a value the new Aqara release really is.

Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 features:

As one of the first sensors to support Matter, the P2 supports access to Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings. Meanwhile, as a sensor based on the Thread protocol, the P2 provides enhanced connectivity, low-power consumption, more stability and low latency. With a built-in high-precision Hall sensor, the Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 can detect the opening and closing status of doors, windows, and drawers precisely. Once the sensor is triggered, it will send real-time alert notifications to your smartphone whether you’re at home or away, ensuring you’re always aware of any potential security concerns.

