Logitech’s stylish POP mechanical keyboard lands on your desk at new low of $60 (Save 40%)

One of our favorite keyboard here at 9to5 is seeing its best discount yet, as Amazon is now marking down the Logitech POP Keys to lower than ever before. Now discounting the Heartbreaker Rose design down to $59.99 shipped, this mechanical keyboard has never sold for less after seeing a 40% price cut from $100. It last sold for $80 back in May, and this is the first discount since. Logitech recently brought a unique pop art-inspired design to its keyboard lineup with the POP Keys. Sporting a classic typewriter with rose color scheme, the mechanical switches are complemented by swappable emoji buttons that can be customized in the companion app, too. Not to mention, Logitech POP Keys sports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity to work with everything from Macs and iPads to PCs and more. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect.

Keeping up with the unique colorway of the lead deal, the Logitech POP Mouse is a more affordable way to bring some refreshed aesthetics to your workstation for less. While you’d more regularly be paying $40, today’s companion offer to the Logitech POP Keys above now brings the price down to $27.90 in three different styles. Matching with the offering above, this one packs much of the same vibrant design with wireless connectivity and a slim build that you can learn all about the hands-on experience in our review.

If you’re looking for a more professional workstation upgrade, be sure to have a look at Logitech’s new MX Keys S. This new keyboard just hit the scene at the end of last month and arrives to give a beloved form-factor an upgrade. Alongside the same QuietClick tech found on the Master 3S above, there’s a build that’s made of recycled plastics. As for how the rest of it stacks up, our recent hands-on review explores what to expect from the experience.

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard features:

Neon corals meet crushed raspberry colors on a keyboard designed for the ones who care the most, allowing you to change the game with POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard in Heartbreaker Rose . Unleash your online personality with 8 swappable emoji keys and 1 emoji menu key, all customizable via Logitech Software. Experience typing that’s almost addictive on typewriter-style mechanical keys; feel your fingers bounce across the comfy, scooped keys as they click, clack and pop.

