Merrell Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles: Sandals, boots, more

Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale is live and offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles including hiking sneakers, boots, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Hydro Moc Slip-On Shoes that are available for both men and women that are currently marked down to $45 and originally sold for $60. This is a perfect summer shoe because it’s lightweight, buoyant, and has a heel strap for added support. The foam is cushioned as well for all day comfort. With over 400 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from Merrell customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Speed Fusion Stretch Shoes $97 (Orig. $130)
- Nova 2 Gore-Tex Trail Shoes $100 (Orig. $150)
- Hydro Moc Shoes $45 (Orig. $60)
- Hut Ultra Slides $42 (Orig. $70)
- MTL MQM Sneakers $120 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Wildwood Aerosport Shoes $67 (Orig. $90)
- Moab Flight Sneakers $75 (Orig. $120)
- Hydro Moc Slip-On Shoes $45 (Orig. $60)
- Terran 3 Cush Slides $50 (Orig. $85)
- Alpine Sneaker Sport Shoes $67 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
