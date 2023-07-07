Eureka RapidClean Pro makes home clean-up quick and affordable [Video]

When it comes to cleaning a home, anything that makes that process quicker is worth a close look, in my opinion. One such tool is the Eureka RapidClean Pro. With up to 40 minutes of cordless run time, this lightweight stick vacuum can tackle the messes from my kids and pet hair with plenty of juice in the reserves. Check it out on Amazon with the on-page coupon that brings the price to just $119.49 before taxes.

Eureka RapidClean Pro: Overview

On paper and in use, the RapidClean Pro ticks all of the boxes for an easy-to-use vacuum. Cordless stick vacuums are convenient due to the grab-and-go nature of their design. The RapidClean Pro comes with a variety of attachments to make the vacuum versatile as well.

Easy-to-use controls

Operating the RapidClean Pro is simple and straightforward with two buttons near the handle. The first button powers on the vacuum while the second toggles power between the high and low settings. There is also a battery indicator light.

Eureka RapidClean Pro: Video

How is it in use?

Due to its lightweight ergonomic design, the RapidClean Pro is easy to use. The handle placement and angle are very comfortable with the vacuum weighing just 5.3 lbs.

A thoughtful feature is a notch near the top of the vacuum that makes it easy to lean the RapidClean Pro on a table or countertop. Lightweight cordless vacuums can sometimes but hard to prop up but the design of the RapidClean Pro makes it a breeze.

My go-to test for a vacuum is how it handles the clumps of cat hair that inevitably show up from my beautiful but very fluffy long-haired orange cat. I’m happy to report that the RapidClean Pro makes quick work of all of the clumps that I can find both on carpet and hardwood.

Maintenance

Of course, there is always a bit of maintenance involved with vacuums. Eureka has made it as simple as possible on the RapidClean Pro. Mainly, the dust cup takes a single button to remove and empty into the trash.

Doing this frequently will help keep the RapidClean Pro operating in tip-top condition but the transparent cup does make it easy to keep an eye on how full it is getting.

Inevitably, thanks to my cat’s never-ending supply of fluff, some of that hair gets wrapped around the cleaning brush. Removing the brush is easy, though. With the brush out I can quickly remove all of the cat hair and get the RapidClean Pro back to like-new cleaning power.

Accessories

In addition to the wand and motorized floor attachment, the RapidClean Pro comes with an assortment of accessories. The two-in-one upholstery tool makes cleaning up after my kids on the couch a breeze.

For ceilings and tight spaces, the crevice tool is perfect for getting into those hard-to-reach places.

Another handy feature is the included wall mount. While not necessary, the mount can make having a home for the RapidClean Pro simple. Screws and drywall anchors are included for easy installation.

Battery life

The internal battery can run for up to 40 minutes or 15 minutes when on the max power settings. In my use, that’s been plenty of time to clean up multiple rooms in our home.

Making cleaning more convenient, the RapidClean Pro is a great addition to any household. Its powerful lightweight design made quick work of everything I could throw at it and with a 40-minute run time, it was ready any time I needed it. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for extra savings and keep an eye on this vacuum over Amazon’s Prime Day which is set to kick off July 11.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!