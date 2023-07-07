Save $70 on Lenovo’s latest IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook with 120Hz 1440p screen at $500

One of the best prices yet is landing on the new Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook to end the work week. Courtesy of Amazon, the recently-released Chromebook is now resting at $499.99 shipped. While it originally sold for $700, we’ve more recently been tracking it at $570. Today’s offer is now $70 under our previous mention and landing at the second-best price yet. It comes within $20 of the all-time low, for comparison. Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook arrives with a cloud gaming focused feature set that comes powered by an Intel Iris XE graphics card. That drives the 16-inch 1440p display, which comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. Its i5 processor is more than capable to handle more than just gaming, and the Wi-Fi 6E support enables speedy networking to go alongside its multitasking-ready 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard SSD storage. We take a closer look at how that cloud gaming experience stacks up in our hands-on review.

As compelling as a lightweight design can be for slipping into your backpack and gaming away from home, there are some disadvantages like a lack of ports you may need for everyday use. That’s why we recommend spending some of your cash on Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $32. This will expand your machine’s I/O to accommodate legacy devices with USB-A connectors while also bringing some other slots into the mix all wrapped in an aluminum housing. It’s a great way to turn the Lenovo IdeaPad into more of a battlestation-friendly option.

On the other hand, there’s really no getting around just how good of a value Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad is. Now that it’s on sale for the all-time low, the $50 discount is an even better chance to score one of the best computers on the market at $399.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook features:

Chrome OS devices powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors deliver the superior performance you expect where you need it most. With a first-of-its-kind design, experience the power of a Chromebook built for real-world multitasking. Enjoy FHD gaming while lower priority processes run in the background without detracting from performance. Sleek and stylish lightweight designs with optimized performance on the battery let you play, learn, and work on the go.

