Google’s latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen sees first discount in months at $55 (Reg. $100)

Going on sale for the first time in several months, the second-best price of the year has landed on the latest Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen at $54.99 shipped courtesy of Best Buy. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at $45 in savings alongside the first discount we’ve seen since all the way back at the beginning of the year. It’s also matched over at B&H, too. Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base like we’ve seen in the past. There’s all of the usual onboard hands-free access to Google Assistant for commanding smart home devices, playing music, and just answering questions, as well as all-new features in the form of Soli Sleep Sensing which allows it to monitor wellness overnight. Throw in the bundled Wiz smart light, and you’re well on your way to building out an Assistant-enabled smart home. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Normally we’d recommend going with the entry-level Google Nest Mini in order for a more affordable starting point in the Assistant ecosystem. But with as affordable as the lead deal is, the $49 smart speaker is not quite going to provide quite the same value. Sure, you’re making out for less cash. But for just $6 more you’re getting a much more capable package for kickstarting a smart home.

Prime Day is on the horizon, and ahead of time we’re still tracking some notable discounts in our smart home guide that let you beat the rush. There are plenty of other ways to upgrade your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups without paying full price, from some more ambient offerings to bring color lighting into your space to more practical water leak detectors and more. There are tons of all-time lows to be had, meaning you’ll be able to beat the Prime Day rush and score the best prices yet ahead of the shopping event next week.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

