Dreametech’s smart self-cleaning vacuum and mop solutions now up to $300 off for Prime Day

Prime Day deals have now arrived on the intelligent Dreametech vacuum and mopping solutions. Spanning from its self-emptying D10 Plus right up to its flagship L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop with AI navigation and onboard video home monitoring, you’ll even find a deal on its self-cleaning H12 Pro upright wet/dry cleaner. There’s up to $300 in savings to be had during this year’s Dreametech event, making it more affordable than ever to pass the house chores off to a smart robot so you don’t have to do it all yourself. Head below for a closer look at some of the highlight offers in the 2023 Dreametech Prime Day sale.

Ultra-intelligent AI vacuuming and mopping, onboard camera, and more with Dreametech’s L10s

The Dreametech L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop packs in some serious features more than worthy of the flagship position it holds in the brand’s lineup. Alongside a host of customizable smart features and the included intelligent base station, it vacuums and mops your floors, charges itself back up, empties its own dust bin, and both cleans and dries its own mop pads – it’ll even replenish the cleaning solution for you.

This is a truly autonomous cleaning bot that handles literally all of your floor cleaning chores for 60 days at a time without you doing a thing.

Leveraging powerful 5,300Pa suction and a 2.5L water tank, its dual rotary mops will leave up to 2,152-square feet of wood, tile, vinyl, or other hard floors sparkling cleaning. There’s also a series of intelligent features onboard here before we even look at the smartphone action and AI navigation, including automatic carpet detection with suction boost to pull debris out of thicker carpets with ease and without ever getting them wet from the mop side of things.

The Dreametech L10s Ultra’s advanced AI navigation is made possible by way of an onboard RGB camera and 3D structured light, allowing the bot to rapidly learn the layout of your spaces for neat, organized, and effective smart cleaning. Alongside its ability to create multiple maps of each floor of your home, the smartphone app allows for the creation of virtual walls, users-created no-go zones, and fully scheduled cleaning jobs to the chores are done before you even get home – you can even start, pause, or stop cleaning jobs using voice commands and you can monitor your home from afar via a live feed from the camera within the companion app.

Dreametech L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop $950 (Reg. $1,000)

Let Dreametech’s D10 Plus Robot clean the floors and empty itself for you

Some folks just don’t need the flagship treatment despite its clearly ultra-convenient feature set and prefer something a little bit more modest. Well, the Dreametech D10 Plus is certainly more affordable, but it still delivers some serious bang for your buck with an included 45-day auto-empty station, 4,000Pa suction power, voice commands, and much more.

You’re looking at a LiDAR navigation-equipped smart cleaning bot that will map out your home to systematically clean your space with a 4000Pa vacuum and 150mL water tank to support the built-in mopping – the vacuum has four suction modes for adaptive cleaning depending on the task at hand while you can also “adjust water usage and mop dampness according to how dirty the floor is.”

Joining the ability to decide where and when your D10 Plus gets the job done, the app features selective room cleaning jobs, virtual walls, no-go zones, and you can once again leverage Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands to start, stop, and pause the bot as you see fit.

Dreametech D10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop $330 (Reg. $400)

Get hands-on with Dreametech’s self-cleaning H12 PRO wet/dry vacuum

For folks who need to get more hands-on with their home floor cleaning from time-to-time, we have the Dreametech H12 PRO. This upright cordless wet/dry vacuum is essentially a vacuum and mop in one, allowing you to sweep up and be rid of more cumbersome messes in one fell swoop. The enhanced dual-edged cleaning brush specializes in hard-to-reach areas with a design that allows it to get right up against base boards and the like alongside a sophisticated sensor built-in to the unit – it optimizes power usage, cleaning performance, and noise levels based on its ability to detect the mess at hand.

The 900mL water tank and 6×4,000mAh battery pack are capable of handling up 2,150-square feet of floor space every day without having the recharge or refill, but the self-cleaning feature really makes the H12 PRO wet/dry vacuum experience a convenient one. You simple set the machine in place and a press a single button to engage the one-touch self-cleaning process. It leverages hot air drying to completely sanitize and clean itself in one hour, avoiding bacteria build up and so you don’t have to get down there and do it yourself constantly – you would otherwise spend almost as much time cleaning the mop as you would the floors.

Dreametech H12 PRO Wet/Dry Vacuum $400 (Reg. $500)

