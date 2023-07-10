Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure and Switch Ring-Con controller hit 2023 low at $50 (Reg. $80)

Joining the now live early Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals and this rare offer on the OLED model console, Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale is offering one of the best prices ever on Ring Fit Adventure. The Switch game-meets-workout experience regularly fetches $80 but is now down at $49.99 shipped. While we might see a price match at Amazon, it is still fetching a bloated third-party price there. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and comes in at the best price of the year. Loaded with both traditional and Nintendo-style custom workout routines with on-screen guidance, you’ll also find a series of mini games and the fitness-focused fantasy world adventure mode. Many of which leverage the included Ring-Con controller accessory and Leg Strap you use with the Joy-Con you already have. Check out the new pastel Switch controllers here and then get a closer look in our hands-on review before you head below for more details.

The new interactive Super Mario OREO cookies are now live on Amazon, you can still score this rare offer on Nintendo’s Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. console, and here’s our hands-on with the new Everybody 1-2 Switch!. Then dive into the now live Prime Day offers on Switch games below:

***Note: Target Circle members can score select Switch games for $19.99 right now (more details here).

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure features:

Explore a fantastical adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises. Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place, attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses, and refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses. Two new accessories, Ring-Con™ and Leg Strap, measure your real-world actions and help turn them into in-game movements. With additional mini games, Ring Fit Adventure is a great escape for players of all skill levels and schedules.In the Adventure mode, defeat enemies with attacks based on real-world exercises.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!