Target takes on Prime Day with deep deals on tech, Switch games from $20, and more

While the early Amazon Prime Day deals are now in full swing alongside the Walmart+ event and Best Buy’s Black Friday in July, Target is also getting in on the action this year. Most of the best price drops are going out be found on Amazon and Walmart this year by the looks of it (as per usual), but there’s still some great deals being thrown around in the now live and free-to-join Target Circles members sale. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Target Circle Week takes on Amazon Prime Day

One thing that separates the big Target summer deals from those at Amazon and Walmart is the price of entry. You’ll need to be a paying Amazon Prime or Walmart+ member (currently 50% off) to take advantage of those early offers. Target Circle on the other hand, doesn’t cost anything but a few minutes of your time to sign up.

Simply head over to this landing page at Target and scroll down for the create an account or sign in buttons to get into the Target Circle fold.

From there, all of the deals on this page will then be accessible to you, from offers on smartphone accessories and the latest Apple Watch models to tablets, Game Pass subscriptions (details on the official price hike here), Chromebooks, and much more.

One of the real standouts we mentioned in this morning’s console game roundup is the Nintendo Switch game deals. As of right now, Target’s Circle members are privy to some of the lowest prices on a number of amazing and first-party Nintendo games. Once you hit the “save offer” button on the Nintendo games deal via this page, all of the titles you’ll find here will drop $30 at checkout. That brings New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more down to the lowest we can find with prices starting from $20. You’ll find the rest of the best Prime Day Switch game deals waiting right here.

Browse through all of the best Target Circle Week deals on this page and then swing over to our Prime Day 2023 hub for even more.

