Save 50% on a yearly Walmart+ membership ahead of its summer savings event at $49

Walmart’s new summer sale is going live later today, and to mark the occasion, the retailer is offering a rare chance to save on its membership subscriptions. Normally signing up for Walmart+ would run you $98, but right now you can drop the price down to $49 while taking full advantage of the membership program, Walmart’s early access discounts, and more.

In what is akin to Amazon Prime, Walmart+ is the retailer’s own take on a paid shopping membership. Alongside early access to discounts that will be dropping later this afternoon as part of its Walmart+ Week sale and beyond, there are also other perks like free shipping on all orders, unlimited grocery delivery, access to Paramount+, and everything else you can read about right here.

Now Walmart is making getting in on all of the benefits a bit more affordable by launching a new pre-summer sale promotion. Right now, a year of Walmart+ membership has dropped down to $49. This is one of the first discounts of these sorts yet, and the only one in 2023 so far. We last saw the same 50% discount ahead of Black Friday last year, too. After the first year, the price will go back up to $98.

Today’s promotion comes at the perfect time, too. As Amazon Prime Day looms on the horizon tomorrow, Walmart has already launched its own summer sale with the Walmart+ Week event that is now live. Its dishing out some notable discounts already, and now you can lock-in a full year worth of the retailer’s member-only benefits for half the price.

The member-only discounts won’t be going live until noon today, so now is your chance to get an account all sorted out and ready for the savings.

