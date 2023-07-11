BLUETTI’s unmissable Prime Day deals deliver up to $1,199 off portable solar power stations from $199

We are now ready to dive into the BLUETTI power station Prime Day deals. With up to $1,199 in savings to be had, you’re looking at some of the best deals of the year on a series of the brand’s off-grid and emergency power supply solutions. Ranging from entry-level models starting at $199 and carrying right through to its flagship home battery backup and modular systems, the BLUETTI Prime Day deals are now live. Whether you’re in for some affordable mobile power to provide some juice on camping trips and family adventures, a completely off-grid adventure kit, or something to ensure the family stays safe and comfortable during emergencies and power outages, the deals are flying right now. Head below for a closer look.

BLUETTI’s Unmissable Solar Generator and Power Station Prime Day Deals – Up to $840 in savings

You’ll find all of the BLUETTI power station, solar panel, and complete bundle deals on this landing page. While there are hundreds of dollars in savings with deals on just about all of the brand’s models, you’ll also find some price drops on add-ons for folks already invested in the brand’s gear – that includes both compatible solar panels and its expansion battery modules to increase the capacity of the unit you might already have.

Let’s take a look at a few particular highlights:

BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station | 2,000W 2,000Wh

First up, we have the BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station. Boasting a 2,000Wh capacity with a 2000W AC pure sine wave inverter (4,800W surge), the AC200P delivers on some serious power and an extensive range of outputs for just about any device you might have in your arsenal – it provides a far more versatile and powerful setup than the brand’s entry-level models while coming in with a price well below the larger flagship models.

Its modern and reliable LiFePO4 battery is rated for 3,500+ life cycles to 80% and supports the power station’s extensive range of outputs. This model sports one of those cigarette lighter ports, 12V/3A DC, a PD Max 60W USB-C, a series of 5V/3A USB-A jacks, and six AC outputs rated at 1000V/2,000W alongside a 12V/25A RV port and a pair of 15W wireless pads for tether free charging an all of your Qi-enabled smart devices. To put that in context, it can run an up to 5,000BTU air conditioner for as long as 4 hours, a coffee maker for 1.5 hours, and electric grill for just as long, and even a small car fridge for 20 hours, just to name a few.

Its charging capabilities are just as accommodating with seven different options to refuel its internal battery including your typical AC outlet, directly from your car, external batteries, and with solar panels (or a combination of AC and solar panels), among others.

Features at a glance:

2000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (4,800W Surge)

2,000Wh Capacity

LiFePO4 Battery with 3,500+ Life Cycles to 80%

17 Outputs For Multiple Devices

7 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead battery/Dual AC/AC+Solar)

700W Max. Solar Input

1100W Max. Fast Dual Charging (Solar + AC Adapter Simultaneously)

Eco-friendly/Gas free/Quiet/Cost-effective

BLUETTI AC200P Portable Power Station $1,119 (Reg. $1,695)

BLUETTI AC200MAX Expandable Power Station | 2,200W 2,048Wh

The BLUETTI AC200MAX Expandable Power Station takes it up a notch from the AC200P for folks that need even more power. As the name suggests, it supports an expandable capacity by way of the optional battery pack add-ons. They allow you to increase your power to a massive 8,192Wh as needed for various tasks or even down the line, protecting your investment and saving you from having to purchase an entirely new power station when you realize you’re going to need more power.

This sports a similar output and charging setup as the model above, but with four 120V/20A outlets and an added 120V/30A NEMA TT-30 RV hook-up alongside app control (more on this below).

Here’s a closer look at the specs:

2,200W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (4,800W Surge)

2,048Wh Capacity

LiFePO4 Battery with 3,500+ Life Cycles to 80%

Expandable Up To 6,144Wh with 2×B230, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300

7 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead Battery/Dual AC/AC+Solar)

900W Max. Solar Input

1400W Max. Fast Dual Charging (Solar + AC Adapter)

Smart Control & Monitor in BLUETTI App

BLUETTI AC200MAX Expandable Power Station $1,299 (Reg. $1,959)

BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station | 600W 268Wh

On the more entry-level side of things, for folks not looking to power an entire off-grid setup for days-on-days at a time, we have the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station. Don’t be fooled by the relatively affordable sale price here though, this is indeed a capable option with a 268Wh capacity, 600W AC pure sine wave inverter (1,200W surge), and 430W max dual charging.

This one sports six ways to recharge – it can return to an “80% charge in the time it takes you to drink a cup of coffee or have a chitchat” – and carries nine outputs. Those include 100W USB-C action, a car socket, a pair of AC outlets, USB-A for legacy devices, and a wireless charging pad. All of which can be controlled, monitored, and maintained wirelessly with the BLUETTI app – it connects to your smartphone from as far as 10 meters away over Bluetooth, allowing you to turn the unit on and off, receive real-time data on power usage and battery life as well as enabling over-the-air updates.

Here’s a quick look at what you’re getting here:

600W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (1,200W surge)；

268Wh Capacity；

430W Max. Fast Dual Charging (Solar+AC)；

LiFePO4 Battery with 2,500+ Life Cycles to 80%;

6 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/AC+Solar/AC+Adapter)；

9 Outputs for Charging Multiple Devices at once；

Smart Control & Monitor in BLUETTI App；

200W Max. Solar Input；

Easy to Carry/ Fast Charging/ Safe & Reliable/ Cost-effective

24/7 UPS

BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station $199 (Reg. $299)

BLUETTI AC300 + 1*B300 | Home Battery Backup

The BLUETTI AC300 with its fully modular and expandable capacity is the most powerful model highlighted here today as part of the brand’s Prime Day price drops. Joining a 3,000W AC pure sine wave inverter (6,000W surge) and the ability to support up to four additional B300 battery modules, it can deliver a whopping 12,288Wh. That can support the whole family’s basic needs for days on end during emergency or power outages, never mind its ability to take your off-grid setup to the next level and beyond. With the Fusion Box Pro, you could even connect two of these full-capacity systems together for up 24,576Wh and the add-on BLUETTI Smart Home Panel can transform it into a proper automatic 24/7 UPS Home Backup system.

Alongside seven options for re-charging the internal battery, much like the model above, it has an extensive range of outputs as well:

6 x 120V/20A AC Outlets

1 x 120V/30A TT-30

1 x 100W Max USB-C Port

2 x 5V/3A USB-A

2 x 18W USB-A

1 x 12V/30A RV Outlet

1 x 24V/10A Car Outlet

2 x 15W Max Wireless Charging Pads

All of the standard charging cables are included in the box alongside support for the BLUETTI app control described above and it features full solar panel compatibility, which enables off-grid charging and can be used in conjunction with AC outlets to refuel even faster.

Here are the features at a glance:

3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave Inverter (6,000W Surge)

3,072Wh Capacity (Expandable w/ up to 4 × B300 for 12,288Wh)

LiFePO4 Battery with 3,500+ Life Cycles to 80%

240V Split Phase Bonding ( With *2 AC300 & *2 B300 )

24/7 UPS Home Backup

7 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead-acid Battery/Dual AC/AC+Solar)

2400W Max. Solar Input

5400W Max. Fast Dual Charging (Solar + AC)

BLUETTI AC300 + 1*B300 battery module $2,299 (Reg. $3,498)

Swing by the official BLUETTI Prime Day savings page right here for a closer look at the deals and additional bundle offers as well as the add-on solar panels and modular battery packs.

