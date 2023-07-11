Google’s Pixel 7 Pro gets in on the Prime Day all-time low at $649 (Save $250), Pixel 6a at $249

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers the best prices ever on Google Pixel 7 Pro. Dropping an unlocked 128GB model down to $649 shipped in all three styles, today’s price cut lands at $249 off the usual $899 going rate. This is still one of the first chances to save in 2023, and is now $49 under our previous mention in the process to hit that new all-time low. Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

But for those who just want to skip the higher-end feature sets for something more affordable, the Google Pixel 6a has your back. This more affordable handset already clocks in with a more palletable $449 price tag on any other day, but now is dropping down to an all-time low. Now on sale for $249 courtesy of Amazon, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside a new all-time low. It’s now $50 under previous mentions.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s now previous-generation budget-friendly handset, taking a slightly more affordable approach from last year’s 7/Pro handsets. There’s still the same Google Tensor chipset at the center of the experience, with a 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display being paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You can also expect to enjoy 24-hour battery life, as well as all of the usual photograph features packed into the 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around back. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Be sure to go shop all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now under way as Amazon’s annual summer savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a collection of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers currently live, which is the best place to head after shopping the discounts above.

Google Pixel 7 Pro features:

Google Pixel 7 Pro is Google’s best-of-everything phone; powered by Google Tensor G2, it’s faster, more efficient, and more secure, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel. The Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive; it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for smoother, more responsive performance. Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 5x telephoto lens with 30x Super Res Zoom; the upgraded ultrawide lens powers Macro Focus to capture the smallest details.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!