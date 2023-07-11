Samsung Galaxy Gold Box goes live! Z Fold 4 now $1,100, S23 Ultra $250 off, more all-time lows

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers the best prices ever across nearly every one of Samsung’s latest smartphones. Shipping is free across the board. Delivering the best clearance prices yet on Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G ahead of Galaxy Unpacked at the end of the month, the foldable now lands at an impressively low $1,099.99 price tag. That’s a full $700 off the usual price tag while beating our previous mention by an extra $250. It’s a new all-time low, too. Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now an even better value several months after being revealed last fall, everything comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip which is packed into a 7.6-inch display. The familiar folding form-factor still packs a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

All three of the new Galaxy S23 series smartphone are also getting in on the savings for Prime Day 2023, too. Much like the foldable above, a new all-time low is hitting each of the latest models all of which come headlined by the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB dropping to $949.99. Normally fetching the usual $1,200 MSRP, you’re now looking at $250 in savings. This not only beats the previous all-time low by $25, but is now the first time we’ve seen it anywhere close to this price. The 512GB capacity is also seeing much of the same all-time low savings at $1,079.99, clocking in at $80 under our previous mention, too.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect.

Other notable Samsung smartphone discounts:

Be sure to go shop all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features:

The Galaxy Z Fold4 unfolds your world with next level productivity. Free up your hands with Flex Mode and get more done. With multiple windows, doing different tasks is easy. See your apps the way you want. Drag and drop content from one window to the other. See content in full detail and maximize your viewing experience on an immersive display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is as sturdy as it is stylish and is water and scratch-resistant and ready to take on the day.

