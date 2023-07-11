Sony’s world-class noise cancelling headphones now up to $100 off, deals from $38

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHeadphonesSonyPrime Day 2023
$100 off From $38
Sony-WH-1000XM5

As part of its official 2023 Prime day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 53% off a range of Sony headphones. The deals start from $38 and go right up to its world-class noise cancelling flagship models with up to over $100 in savings attached. If you have been waiting on some notable deals to upgrade your over-ear headphone game, Sony makes some of the best in the game and you’ll find just about all of them on sale right now – and that includes just about all of the color options as well. Head below for a closer look at the Prime Day Sony headphone deals. 

Prime Day Sony headphone deals:

We are now working around the clock to highlight all of the most notable deals going live in celebration of Amazon’s massive 2-day shopping event. Much like year’s past, Prime Day 2023 is ushering in massive price drops on an equality huge selection of gear across just about every product category and you can find it all right here

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones features:

  • Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment.
  • Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1
  • Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.
  • Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (3 min charge for 3 hours of playback).

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Sony Prime Day 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung Galaxy Gold Box goes live! Z Fold 4 now $1,100,...
Amazon Prime Day portable SSD and microSD deals now liv...
Apple Watch Series 8 new all-time lows land for Prime D...
Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Save on the latest fr...
Rare all-time low hits Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series ...
Prime Day Pokémon TCG deals: Paldea Evolved Elite Trai...
Score an official USB-C Apple Watch Fast Charger at all...
Bose takes on Prime Day at up to $200 off: New QuietCom...
Load more...
Show More Comments