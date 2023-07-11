Sony’s world-class noise cancelling headphones now up to $100 off, deals from $38

As part of its official 2023 Prime day deals, Amazon is now offering up to 53% off a range of Sony headphones. The deals start from $38 and go right up to its world-class noise cancelling flagship models with up to over $100 in savings attached. If you have been waiting on some notable deals to upgrade your over-ear headphone game, Sony makes some of the best in the game and you’ll find just about all of them on sale right now – and that includes just about all of the color options as well. Head below for a closer look at the Prime Day Sony headphone deals.

Prime Day Sony headphone deals:

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones features:

Industry Leading noise cancellation-two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation. With Auto NC Optimizer, noise canceling is automatically optimized based on your wearing conditions and environment.

Magnificent Sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1

Crystal clear hands-free calling with 4 beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (3 min charge for 3 hours of playback).

