Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at new best price of the year of $188 (Reg. $230)

Reg. $230 $188
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Following the lack of any special savings last week for Prime Day, Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Now arriving in all three colors at $187.99 shipped, today’s offer lands with $42 in savings attached from the usual $230 going rate. This has been one of the only chances to save in 2023 so far, and is now landing at the best price the year. It’s $2 under our previous mention, too. Available in the Graphite, Bora Purple, and White colorways, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene last fall and arrive as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable.

Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive wtih Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.

If you can live without the more flagship feature set found above, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver much of the same status as being some of the brand’s latest earbuds. Delivering many of the same features as above like ANC and a companion case with Qi charging, these Buds 2 also pack 29-hour battery life and are sitting at $80 thanks to an all-time low price cut.

Easily one of the best earbuds offers available right now, you should definitely consider the all-new Beats Studio Buds+. Seeing the very first discount since launching earlier in the spring, the recent debuts arrive with a unique transparent design alongside some improvements over the non + variant. Now down to $150, today’s offer arrives as the only chance to discount the $170 MSRP.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features:

Reduce unwanted noise with Galaxy Buds2 Pro; They use Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation* to quiet even the loudest outside sounds; Tune in to what matters most without being bothered by distracting sounds around you. Studio quality sound isn’t just for the pros; Feel every note like you’re there with Galaxy Buds2 Pro and get a next-level listening experience, whether you’re rocking out to your playlist or staying informed with a podcast.

