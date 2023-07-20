Official Razer Xbox Series X pro gamepad and magnetic charger now $120 off at $80 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Apps Games
$120 off $80
Razer Edition Wireless Xbox Series X Controller with the Universal Quick Charging Stand

Alongside Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day all-time low on the Captain America model, GameStop is now offering a rare deal on the Razer Edition Wireless Xbox Series X Controller with the Universal Quick Charging Stand included for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $200 and currently starting at $115 via Amazon third-party sellers, this is up to $120 off and the lowest we can find. This is also only the second time we have tracked it on sale this year and matching the lowest we have seen. Joining the gradient translucent green and black paint job adorned with the three-headed snake Razer logo, you’re looking at a 3-hour charge time via the magnetic add-on and compatibility with Xbox One, Series X|S, and Windows machines. All-around textured grips are joined by Razer’s Impulse Analog Triggers “that not only vibrate as you game, but [also deliver] pressure-sensitivity for a finer level of precision.” More details below. 

If you’re not into the more pro-grade treatment above, you can add the matching magnetic Razer charger to your existing Xbox controller setup starting from $40 shipped right now. Otherwise, just scoop up this affordable PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S at $30 Prime shipped. 

Here’s more of the latest deals and news from the world of Xbox:

Razer Edition Wireless Xbox Series X Controller features:

Able to fully charge your controller in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting. Mount your controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand. Just like the latest Xbox controllers, this model comes with textured grips on its triggers, bumpers, and back-case—making it feel more natural and easier to hold.

