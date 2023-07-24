Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Mini Metro, Invading Horde, WEATHER NOW, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Mini Metro

Welcome to another week and Monday morning’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals. While this morning has already brought notable deals on Apple’s Studio Display alongside its official MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My, it is now time for the software. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Mini Metro, Invading Horde, WEATHER NOW, Legacy 4 – Tomb of Secrets, Pixelizator, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Invading Horde – TD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – Local Forecast: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Legacy 4 – Tomb of Secrets: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: SunVox: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PixiTracke: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Author: $20 (Reg. $29)

Today’s best game deals: Dragon’s Dogma $4.50, Sonic Origins Plus $30, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flashlight: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Riptide GP2: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monthly Dystopia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $5 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kuan Yin Oracle – Fairchild: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Image Cleaner – Fix Duplicates: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mini Metro features:

Mini Metro is a game about designing a subway map for a growing city. Draw lines between stations and start your trains running. As new stations open, redraw your lines to keep them efficient. Decide where to use your limited resources. How long can you keep the city moving?

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Unlock a world of content with a lifetime Getflix subsc...
Today’s Android game and app deals: City Destruct...
Samsung’s just-refreshed M8 Smart Monitor with Ai...
Super73 R electric motorbike sees $296 discount in New ...
Spigen’s sleek black metal MagSafe iPhone chargin...
Get your start in Python programming with 12 brand-new ...
Save on Govee smart light strips, TV sync kits, modular...
Stay powered-up on the road, HORI’s official Nint...
Load more...
Show More Comments