Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Mini Metro, Invading Horde, WEATHER NOW, more

Welcome to another week and Monday morning’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals. While this morning has already brought notable deals on Apple’s Studio Display alongside its official MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My, it is now time for the software. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Mini Metro, Invading Horde, WEATHER NOW, Legacy 4 – Tomb of Secrets, Pixelizator, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Invading Horde – TD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – Local Forecast: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Mini Metro: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Legacy 4 – Tomb of Secrets: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: SunVox: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Amperes – battery charge info: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PixiTracke: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Author: $20 (Reg. $29)

Today’s best game deals: Dragon’s Dogma $4.50, Sonic Origins Plus $30, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flashlight: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Riptide GP2: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monthly Dystopia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $5 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lost Portal CCG: $1.50 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kuan Yin Oracle – Fairchild: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Image Cleaner – Fix Duplicates: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mini Metro features:

Mini Metro is a game about designing a subway map for a growing city. Draw lines between stations and start your trains running. As new stations open, redraw your lines to keep them efficient. Decide where to use your limited resources. How long can you keep the city moving?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!