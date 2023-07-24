Today’s best game deals: Dragon’s Dogma $4.50, Sonic Origins Plus $30, more

After Dragon’s Dogma II, the long-awaited sequel to the now cult classic original, was officially unveiled during the massive Sony summer showcase, now might be a fitting time to highlight some deals on Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. Now on sale in digital form for Xbox gamers at $4.49 or on PlayStation at $5.09, this regularly $30 title is a great primer for the upcoming sequel and a solid chance for gamers not familiar with the series to jump in. The critically-acclaimed title allows you to choose between “nine different classes and embark on your own adventure along with three AI companions.” Players leverage combat skills and magic to fell giant mythological beasts from dragons to griffons and everything in between. “Includes all previously released extra content, DLC and the Dark Arisen expansion content. Features the highly praised combat experience and rich customization, plus a huge underground realm to explore with terrifying monsters.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Florence eShop$2 (Reg. $6)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $43 (Reg. $60)
- Fe eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Unravel Two eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredeShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Two Crowns eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Ubisoft eShop summer sale up to 70% off
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $5 (Reg. $30)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $20 (Reg. $30)
- Alan Wake Remastered eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $8.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line $35 (Reg. $50)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove PSN $28 (Reg. $40
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS5 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic $5 (Reg. $10)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $35 (Reg. $50)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary $19 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $32 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!