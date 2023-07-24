Today’s best game deals: Dragon’s Dogma $4.50, Sonic Origins Plus $30, more

After Dragon’s Dogma II, the long-awaited sequel to the now cult classic original, was officially unveiled during the massive Sony summer showcase, now might be a fitting time to highlight some deals on Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen. Now on sale in digital form for Xbox gamers at $4.49 or on PlayStation at $5.09, this regularly $30 title is a great primer for the upcoming sequel and a solid chance for gamers not familiar with the series to jump in. The critically-acclaimed title allows you to choose between “nine different classes and embark on your own adventure along with three AI companions.” Players leverage combat skills and magic to fell giant mythological beasts from dragons to griffons and everything in between. “Includes all previously released extra content, DLC and the Dark Arisen expansion content. Features the highly praised combat experience and rich customization, plus a huge underground realm to explore with terrifying monsters.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

