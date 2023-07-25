Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini returns to all-time low for second time at $499 (Save $100)

Now returning to the best price yet, Apple’s M2 Mac mini lands at $499 shipped courtesy of Best Buy. Down $100 from its usual $599 price tag, today’s offer is making Apple’s most compact and affordable Mac an even better value. It’s matching the all-time low last set in May, and is beating our previous Prime Day mention by $50. This is only the second time pricing has dropped this low. The same $100 in savings apply to the elevated 512GB capacity model at $699, down from $799.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review, too.

From personal experience, there is no better Mac mini accessory than Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub. Right now, it also happens to be on sale to complement the M2 discounts above, delivering a series of front-facing ports and an integrated M.2 SSD slot so you can supercharge the miniature footprint of Apple’s most compact Mac with even more features.

All of the other best discounts are now up for grabs in our Apple guide as the new work week is kicking off with a fresh batch of markdowns. Though many of the offers from last week are still up for the taking, with rare chances to save on iPhone 13 series handsets being joined by some even less common Apple TV offers and so much more. We have a particularly good deal on Apple’s Studio Display, which now starts from $1,380.

M2 Mac mini features:

Get more done faster with a next-generation chip. From rich presentations to immersive gaming, M2 flies through work and play. M2 has 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores, and up to 24GB unified memory. exceptional speed and performance. Mac mini with the M2 chip has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. And if you want faster networking speeds, you can configure Mac mini with 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times the throughout.

