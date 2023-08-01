PlayStation 5 disc version and Xbox Series X are seeing straight up $50 price drops at $450

PlayStation 5 SSD access

We are finally seeing some straight up deals start to hit the flagship consoles from Sony and Microsoft. Today we are tracking solid $50 price drops on both the PlayStation 5 disc version from Monoprice and the Xbox Series X via Dell, both now down at $449.99 shipped. Regularly $500, the Xbox Series X is currently selling for $490 at Amazon where PlayStation 5 disc versions are going for $499. While most folks are already covered on the console front by now, despite the lack of price drops on the current-generation flagship machines, if you or anyone you know is looking to pick up a new one or even grab an extra machine right now, this is a great chance to do so with some of the lowest straight up prices we have tracked outside of larger bundle offers. The short-lived Forza Horizon Series X bundle we spotted recently at $450 was a better overall value for some, but any price drops on these two machines are still very much notable and chances are, they won’t last long. Head below for more details.

If you’re not looking for a deal and would rather scoop up the new Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PlayStation 5 console bundle, some listings are indeed still live for pre-order ahead of the game’s release later this fall. All of the details you need on those are waiting right here

And here’s more of the latest from the world of Xbox:

PlayStation 5 Disc Version features:

  • Stunning Games – Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features.
  • Breathtaking Immersion – Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology.
  • Lightning Speed – Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.

