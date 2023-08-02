Score 8Bitdo’s regularly $45 customizable Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox at $20

Amazon is now offering all three colorways of the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X down at $25.54 shipped. However, you will find the black model going for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members over on Woot right now as well. This regularly $45 gamepad is now up to 56% off, matching our previous mention, and at the lowest we can find. For those interested in the pink variant, today’s Amazon offer is also matching a new all-time low there. While it might not be the wireless model with the anti-drift Hall Effect stick, that one will run you $56 on sale from the usual $70 with an included charging dock. The wired model is still a capable solution for couch co-op that takes it up a notch from your average third-party tethered gamepads with compatibility for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. It features custom button mapping, adjustable stick and trigger sensitivity, and vibration control by way of the iOS/Android Ultimate software alongside a pair of extra pro-level back buttons and a 3.5mm audio jack. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

When it comes to Xbox controllers, wired or otherwise, from a brand you can trust, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything better for less than $20 Prime shipped. Even some of the usually more affordable third-party brands we feature around here don’t have anything for under $20 that can beat out the 8Bitdo model above right now.

Alongside this deal on its Switch/PC Bluetooth Controller with charging dock. 8Bitdo also just unveiled its brand new NES and Famicom-inspired mechanical keyboards with giant customizable Super Buttons as well. Now up for pre-order, you can get a closer look at the latest release from the brand as part of our launch coverage from earlier this week.

And while we are talking Xbox gamepads, Microsoft just unveiled pizza-scented, infuser-equipped TMNT model just before the reveal of the new smokey blue wireless LE Stormcloud Vapor Xbox controller. Our review of the Gamesir G7 SE with Hall effect sticks is worth a closer look too.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Designed in a playful pastel pink to add a bit of color to your gaming setup

Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above.

Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC

Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly

Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more

Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones

Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

