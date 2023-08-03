Sperry End of Season Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles: Boat shoes, more

The Sperry End of Season Sale offers up to 60% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on boat shoes, sneakers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Leeward Boat Shoes for men. This style is currently marked down to $70 and originally sold for $110. This classic boat shoe can be styled for years to come and easily dressed up or down. The tan coloring is highly versatile and the 360-degree lacing system is highly supportive. Plus, the outer shell has a stain and water resistant leather for durable and lasting wear. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Sperry customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Joe’s New Balance Back to School Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!