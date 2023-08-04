Apple’s official Smart Keyboard for 10.2-inch iPad falls to $116 at Amazon (Reg. $159)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 10.2-inch iPad at $116.47 shipped. Down from $159, you’re looking at the third-best discount of the year and 27% in savings. We did see a steep 1-day discount back in April that dropped it below $100, but today’s offer is otherwise right around the best we’ve seen throughout 2023. Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad (as well as some other devices noted below) into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version. Then head below for more.

If you’d rather just bring some protection into the mix for your 10.2-inch iPad and could take or leave the keyboard tech, Apple’s official Smart Covers are also on sale. Starting at $35 on Amazon, you’re looking at several colors that drop in price from the usual $49 going rates. These covers magnetically snap onto the back of your iPad in order to keep your screen scratch-free when not in use. They also double as a stand thanks to a folding design.

The weekend is just about here in our Apple guide, and we have a massive assortment of price cuts on all things from our favorite Cupertino company. M2 MacBooks? Check. The latest iPads? You bet. Accessories? Galore. You’ll want to dive into our deals hub for all of the best offers for Friday and beyond.

Apple Smart Keyboard features:

Smart Keyboard lets you write a term paper or create a presentation on a full-size keyboard whenever you need one. It connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to go. And when you’re done, it folds to create a slim, lightweight cover.

Compatibility: iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), or 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!