Google’s all-new Pixel Tablet sees first discounts from $439 (Reg. $499+)

We’re now tracking the very first discount on the all-new Google Pixel Tablet. Paired with one of the brand’s new Charging Speaker Docks, the just-released Android tablet drops to $439 shipped at Amazon. Down from $499, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings while delivering the only chance to save since launch. The savings today also carry over to the elevated 256GB model at $519, down from $599 and also marking the first discount. Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form-factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts. We explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, too.

One of the neat things about the Pixel Tablet is that you can score extra versions of the Charging Speaker Dock in order to refuel or take advantage of the smart display mode in multiple rooms around the house. While it’s not on sale right now, the dock sells for $129 and comes in two different colors, should you want to leverage your savings towards expanding the whole experience throughout your entire home.

If you’re looking to give your smartphone the same treatment as the new Google Pixel Tablet, we’re also tracking a discount on Google’s new 2nd Gen Pixel Stand charger. This accessory turns your Pixel 7/Pro into something of a smart display, too, and is now dropping in price down to $70 thanks to a rare Amazon price cut.

Google Pixel Tablet features:

Engineered by Google, the Pixel Tablet is the first tablet with the Google Tensor G2 chip built in; it features Google AI for smooth streaming, high-quality video calls, an efficient battery, and more. The Pixel Tablet comes with a unique speaker dock that keeps it charged and ready 24/7 and doubles as a great-sounding speaker for room-filling music. The 11-inch screen with brilliant colors and adaptive brightness is perfect for streaming entertainment and editing photos and videos. Manage your smart home devices with your voice or a tap on the home panel; access and adjust your compatible thermostats, lights, locks, and cameras.

