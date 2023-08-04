Nanoleaf Lines modular HomeKit lighting kits starts at $80 (Save 20%), expansion set at $56

Amazon is now discounting a collection of Nanoleaf Lines modular lighting packages, all of which are headlined by the 4-line HomeKit Starter Kit at $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, you’re now looking at the very first chance to save. As you’d expect, that equates to a new all-time low, too, with 20% in savings attached. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below while also detailing some of the other bundles on sale.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

As far as the latest from Nanoleaf goes, this week we are also tracking a pair of discounts on its new Matter-enabled gear. Arriving with much of the same HomeKit connectivity, the savings start at $16 and deliver two different form-factors. There’s the typical A19 smart bulb that also comes joined by a color light strip, both of which are down to all-time lows thanks to only the second-ever discounts.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

