HyperX’s 2023 customizable Gladiate Xbox gamepad just hit the $25 Amazon low (30% off)

After its official debut at CES earlier this year, we are now tracking the first notable deal on the wired HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox Series X|S and PC Controller at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is nearly 30% off and the lowest we can find. We have seen a couple very minor drops since release, but today’s deal is both the first sizable discount and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. We called this gamepad “a budget gaming beast” after getting a chance to go hands-on with it back in March, saying it is certainly worth a look for folks looking for something economical. Officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC systems, it features a pair of customizable rear buttons alongside dual rumble motors, textured grips, and the rest of the traditional Xbox-style setup you would expect. It also delivers “faster trigger pulls” by allowing gamers to set to lock position “for short pulls to execute actions faster, or keep the longer pulls for trigger actions that need more finesse.” Take a deeper dive on what it brings to the table right here and head below for more.

Today’s deal on the newer Gladiate model undercuts the ongoing price drop on the PC and Android cloud model by $5 and is among the lowest we can find from any noteworthy brand right now – even this typically rock-bottom PowerA variant is selling for a couple bucks more. You will find some no-name wired Xbox gamepads on Amazon for less, but we don’t tend to recommend those over the licensed options for just a few bucks in savings.

And while we are talking Xbox controllers, on the other end of the spectrum is Microsoft’s pro-grade Elite Series 2 models and they are also on sale. Over the weekend we spotted the standard, fully-featured black model down at $140 while the trimmed down Core variants are now starting from $110 shipped. Scope those out here as well as the new smokey blue wireless LE Stormcloud Vapor Xbox controller and the PowerA Sonic the Hedgehog model that debuted this morning.

HyperX Clutch Gladiate Controller features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox: The HyperX Clutch Gladiate is fully compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, as well as PC.

Faster Trigger Pulls with Dual Trigger Locks: Set the lock position for short pulls to execute actions faster, or keep the longer pulls for trigger actions that need more finesse.

Gain The Advantage with Programmable Buttons: Configure the rear buttons to actions like thumb stick clicks so you’ll have faster access to them, giving you an extra edge in competition.

Immersive, Powerful Dual Rumble Motors: Feel every shot, hit, and rev or your engine more vividly with the Clutch Gladiate’s dual rumble motors.

Comfortable, Textured Grips: Keep a firm grasp on the game situation and your controller with the comfortable textured grips.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!