Rare deal delivers new low on official gray camo PS5 Pulse Headset at $69 (Reg. $100), more

Alongside the giant collection of back to school PlayStation console, DualSense, and game deals, we have spotted a particularly rare offer on the gray camouflage edition of the official PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset. The regularly $100 set is now on sale for $69.99 shipped at Amazon or $69 via Walmart. Sony unveiled its lineup of gray camouflage accessories, including the DualSense controller (also now seeing a rare price drop), headset on sale here today, and the console covers, back in 2022 to give gamers a stealthy and rugged aesthetic option for their PS5 setup and we are now tracking the best price ever on the rarely discounted special edition add-on. The gray camo edition Pulse headset is very much like the standard white and black sets – 3D Audio, refined earpads, hidden noise-cancelling microphones, and 12 hours wireless play with the built-in rechargeable battery – just with the moody gray-scale pattern paint job. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

As we alluded to above, if you’re looking to bring the matching DualSense controller to your setup as well, now is the time to do it. Deals on the gray camo treatments do not come along very often and we are now tracking the best Amazon price of the year on the gamepad as well. Regularly $75, you can bring this one home for $49 shipped – the first price drop we have seen since the holidays last year.

All of today’s best console game deals, including the back to school PlayStation offers loaded with big-time price drops on almost all of the best first-party titles, are waiting right here in our daily roundup. And while it might not be the awesome new Spider-Man 2 edition, Amazon is still offering a rare chance to score the flagship disc version PS5 console down at $450 shipped.

PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset features:

Built for a new generation: Fine-tuned for 3D Audio on PS5 consoles; Enjoy comfortable gaming with refined earpads and headband strap; Play in style with a sleek design that complements the PS5 console; Available when feature is supported by game

Designed for gamers: Chat with friends through the hidden noise-cancelling microphones; Quickly adjust audio and chat settings with easy-access controls; Internet and account for PlayStation Network required

Take your adventures further: Enjoy up to 12 hours wireless play with the built-in rechargeable battery; Easily connect to your PS5 or PS4 console using the wireless adaptor; Connect to PS VR and mobile devices with the included audio cable; Built-in headset controls not supported on PS VR and mobile devices

