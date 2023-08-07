Today’s game deals: Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man, God of War Ragnarök, much more

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony launched a massive back to school sale over the weekend featuring a rare price drop on the disc version of its flagship PS5 console, some of the best prices of the year on official DualSense controllers in all colorways, and loads of PS4 and PS5 game deals. All detailed down below, Amazon, Walmart, and select other retailers (details here) are now offering up to 60% off a range of top tier PS4 and PS5 games including many of the best first-party titles, and more. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part I, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and MLB The Show 23 are just some of the highlights here. The game deals start from $19 and you’ll find some of the highlights waiting down below. 

PlayStation Back to School Sale

