Razer magnetic Xbox controller chargers up to 40% off: Forza, anniversary, more from $30

Razer makes some of the best Xbox controller chargers out there if you ask me and we are now tracking some solid price drops. While you will find some of the flat colorways marked down, designed to match your Xbox controllers perfectly, there are also some rare offers live on the colorful Forza edition at $29.99 shipped and the 20th anniversary variant at $31.99 shipped. The standard models regularly fetch $40 and are now 25% off to match our previous mention while the aforementioned special editions typically go for $50 and are now up to 40% off the going rates to deliver new Amazon all-time lows. Alongside the matching design, they provide magnetic connection points, compatibility with “all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers,” as well as the ability to juice your gamepad up all the way in “under 3 hours.” More details below.

Just keep in mind that, while it might not be as elegant a solution, you can score the officially licensed PDP dual controller charger for the same price as the single magnetic Razer models above right now on Amazon. To drop spending all that much lower you’ll need to opt for some of the lesser known brands like this dual OIVO model that is relatively popular on Amazon and comes in at under $20 Prime shipped.

While we are talking Xbox controllers, dive into some of our latest coverage on that front below:

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand features:

Officially licensed Forza Horizon 5 Design: To complement your setup, the charging stand is crafted with the same durable material and features the same striking colors and design as the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

Speedy Refueling: Able to fully charge controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Universal Compatibility: Whether you’re on next-gen or staying old school, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox works with all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers

Magnetic Contact System: Mount the controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand

