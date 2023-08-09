Fossil End of Summer Sale offers up to 50% off watches, handbags, accessories, more

The Fossil End of Summer Sale takes up to 50% off watches, handbags, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Rhett Chronograph Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $56 and originally sold for $160. This watch is great for everyday wear because you can easily dress it up or down. You can choose from eight color options and the leather band is timeless to wear for years to come. Plus, Fossil offers free engraving for a personalized touch. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Fossil customers. Looking for additional deals? Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bronson Chronograph Stainless Steel Navy Watch $80 (Orig. $195)
- Sullivan Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch $69 (Orig. $180)
- Fenmore Brown Leather Watch $56 (Orig. $160)
- Rhett Chronograph Leather Watch $56 (Orig. $160)
- Privateer Sport Leather Watch $85 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Dayle Three-Hand Rose Gold Watch $52 (Orig. $150)
- Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Multi-Strand Bracelet $19 (Orig. $65)
- Tillie Mini Three-Hand Watch $40 (Orig. $120)
- Colleen Three-Hand Gold-Tone Watch $65 (Orig. $170)
- Kerrigan Three-Hand Gold-Tone Watch $52 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!