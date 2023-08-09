Add this adorable Toon Link Switch controller to your Zelda collection at $16.50 (Amazon low)

Joining an all-time low on its Switch Pro Controller and Joy-Con Charger, Amazon is now offering the Toon Link edition PowerA Nano Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch down at $16.76 shipped. This model launched back in April as one of the latest Zelda-themed models in the lineup. It regularly fetches $23 and has only seen a few price drops in the last 5 months. Today’s deal undercuts our previous mention by nearly $5 to mark a new Amazon all-time low. Adorned with an adorable rendering of the hero of Hyrule pulled straight from some of the more cartoon entries in the long-running Zelda series, this is a notable option for an extra Switch controller or your Nintendo collection. You’ll find the usual Nintendo Pro Controller-like button layout here including a pair of precision-tuned analog sticks, Switch system buttons (+, -, Home, Capture), a D-pad, and L/R shoulder triggers. An 8-foot cable is included in the package as well. Head below for more details.

As of right now the Toon Link edition above is the lowest price we can find for a wired PowerA Switch controller. Your best bet for scoring something similar for less would be to bring a pair of Joy-Con together with the brand’s Grip attachment that sells for under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon.

While we are talking Hyrule, here’s our launch overage for the now available Zelda Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons titles on Switch Online, a closer look at the official Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo merchandise collectibles, and the Official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide, which is still sitting at its best price yet in both standard and hardcover collectible form starting from under $20 Prime shipped.

As far as the latest from PowerA, this week it debuted its new SEGA partnership with the first run of Sonic-themed controllers, Switch cases, and more.

PowerA Toon Link Nano Wired Controller features:

Wired controller with intuitive button layout- Switch System buttons (+, -, Home, Capture), Left/Right shoulder buttons and triggers (L/R/ZL/ZR), Eight-way plus-shaped D-pad

Includes 8 ft. (2.4 m) micro-USB to USB-A cable

Two precision-tuned analog sticks and LED for connection status

Comfortable ergonomics for hands of all sizes- Nintendo ABXY button layout (larger than Joy-Con)

Wired gaming controller officially licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

Two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA.com/Support

