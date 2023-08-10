All-time lows hit Numskull’s unique Xbox locker and headphone stands from $20 (Up to 50% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesNumskull
50% off From $20

Here’s a unique one. Amazon is now offering the Numskull Official Xbox Series X Gaming Locker for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a 25% price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low on this design as well. However, you will also find the Halo edition marked down to $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and some of the other themed variants at $30, like the Star Trek variant. Not something you see everyday, it combines a sort of locker-style design to house up to 10 Xbox titles (and other similarly-sized cases) alongside a top-mounted headset stand and racks along the side to neatly stow gamepads. Along the bottom, you’ll also find an accessory drawer to neatly tuck away cables and other smaller add-ons. This product is an “officially licensed Microsoft product, making it the ideal option for those looking for compatibility with all Xbox accessories and games.” Head below for more details. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything quite like the Numskull locker above. And even if you do, it’s likely to be from a lesser known brand for the same price or more. But if you’re just looking for something to neatly stow your headset, something like this Lamicall clamp mount will keep them out of the way without taking up any desktop space and you can land one on Amazon for just $12 Prime shipped

We are still tracking a rare and notable deal on the official PS5 Pulse 3D Headset at $69, but if you’re firmly planted in the Xbox world, be sure to dive into some of the latest announcements and deals below instead:

Numskull Official Xbox Series X Gaming Locker features:

This product is an officially licensed Microsoft product, making it the ideal option for those looking for compatibility with all Xbox accessories and games. This vertical gaming locker boasts the ability to hold up to 10 of your favourite Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch games, and Blu-Ray films. Hang up to 4 gaming controllers on the side of the locker. Give your gaming headset the perfect home as this gaming locker includes a secure headphone holder on the top. This locker features extra compartments for all your gaming essentials. Store all your Switch, Xbox or PS4 accessories, cables, remotes and other equipment securely in the bottom draw.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Numskull

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s 2023 120Hz Quantum Smart TVs now up to ...
LEGO’s new AT-TE walker set sees rare Amazon disc...
Best EDC sling packs, belt bags, and mini carriers for ...
This Level 2 electric car charger works with Teslas and...
Today’s Android game and app deals: CHUCHEL, Bota...
Review: Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is one of...
Charge your laptop, phone, and other devices with this ...
Jackery’s 200W solar panel now $210 off in New Green ...
Load more...
Show More Comments