All-time lows hit Numskull’s unique Xbox locker and headphone stands from $20 (Up to 50% off)

Here’s a unique one. Amazon is now offering the Numskull Official Xbox Series X Gaming Locker for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a 25% price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low on this design as well. However, you will also find the Halo edition marked down to $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and some of the other themed variants at $30, like the Star Trek variant. Not something you see everyday, it combines a sort of locker-style design to house up to 10 Xbox titles (and other similarly-sized cases) alongside a top-mounted headset stand and racks along the side to neatly stow gamepads. Along the bottom, you’ll also find an accessory drawer to neatly tuck away cables and other smaller add-ons. This product is an “officially licensed Microsoft product, making it the ideal option for those looking for compatibility with all Xbox accessories and games.” Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything quite like the Numskull locker above. And even if you do, it’s likely to be from a lesser known brand for the same price or more. But if you’re just looking for something to neatly stow your headset, something like this Lamicall clamp mount will keep them out of the way without taking up any desktop space and you can land one on Amazon for just $12 Prime shipped.

We are still tracking a rare and notable deal on the official PS5 Pulse 3D Headset at $69, but if you’re firmly planted in the Xbox world, be sure to dive into some of the latest announcements and deals below instead:

Numskull Official Xbox Series X Gaming Locker features:

This product is an officially licensed Microsoft product, making it the ideal option for those looking for compatibility with all Xbox accessories and games. This vertical gaming locker boasts the ability to hold up to 10 of your favourite Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch games, and Blu-Ray films. Hang up to 4 gaming controllers on the side of the locker. Give your gaming headset the perfect home as this gaming locker includes a secure headphone holder on the top. This locker features extra compartments for all your gaming essentials. Store all your Switch, Xbox or PS4 accessories, cables, remotes and other equipment securely in the bottom draw.

