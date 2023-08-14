Govee’s Sync Box lets your smart lights react to your tunes at $25 (Save $10)

Amazon is offering the Govee Music Sync Box for $24.99 shipped, with clipping of on-page $10 off coupon. Down from its usual price of $35, this discount is the lowest we’ve seen for this product. This sync box can control Govee smart color lights in the same space for seamless music synchronization, creating a gorgeous sound and light arrangement made for your every mood. It features 22 music modes, and is able to group control 7 devices within 100-feet through Bluetooth using the Govee Home App. Containing a built-in 2,500mAh lithium-ion battery, this sync box will last up to 50+ hours on a single charge, and can be charged while in use via USB to ensure the party never has to stop. This device is compatible with all Govee smart color light products (except H6003 smart bulbs).

And what’s a sync box without some actual lights to go with it? Govee is currently seeing many deals across Amazon, making this a perfect opportunity for you to fill your space with the vibrancy the brand is known for. The Govee Glide Y Lights are currently going for $180, with on-page $50 coupon. This 7-pack starter kit offers seven Y-shaped lights that can be interlocked in a number of different patterns, splashing your walls with multicolor lighting that boasts a massive 16.8 million color options.

While these similar Govee lights don’t offer the same ambient illumination of the above deal, their vibrancy will still provide added multicolor lighting to any space while taking financial concerns into account. Consider these alternative discounts:

Govee Music Sync Box Features:

