LEGO’s VIP membership is rebranding to LEGO Insiders, here is what you need to know

LEGO’s VIP membership is now being rebranded to LEGO Insiders. The new program will look to consolidate all of the company’s online accounts into a single place, carrying over all of the existing loyalty bonuses with extra perks.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Insiders launching later this month

The LEGO Group first introduced its VIP program all the way back in 2009. And for the past 14 years, the membership has been largely the same, with a few adjustments made here and there. Now the company is looking to completely shake things up, with a rebrand that will be turning LEGO VIP into LEGO Insiders.

The main decision behind this looks to be consolidating the company’s whole digital experience for builders under one new account, and that’s exactly where LEGO Insiders comes into play. Aside from the name change, there really isn’t all that much being changed here. This is very much a forward-thinking update, rather than the launch of an entirely new program. You’ll continue earning rewards just the same as before, and those points will be able to be redeemed at the same value, too.

LEGO Insiders will be officially launching later on in the month come August 21.

One of the only actual changes at launch, aside from the naming scheme, will be an extra way to earn rewards points. Every set released since back in 2019 includes a QR code on the front of the instructions that previously has let builders open the building app and go through the instructions on their smartphone or tablet. Now scanning that QR code will allow builders to lock in an extra 20 LEGO Insider Points.

Each of the sets includes a unique QR code, so even if you buy multiple of the same kit, you’ll be able to keep redeeming each individual model. This is also a welcomed addition to the way you can earn rewards points, as it lets you cash in a little on builds purchased from retailers other than directly from LEGO. So if you’re an avid shopper on Amazon for all those LEGO deals, this still lets you earn a little extra on top of your purchase. You’ll be able to begin scanning QR codes for extra points on August 21 when the new program officially launches

The LEGO Group does mention that it has more updates to the Insiders program on the way, too. You can get a full rundown of the changes over at LEGO’s official landing page for the membership.

Pre-order the latest LEGO Star Wars sets

Ghost & Phantom II: $160 | Releases September 1

Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle: $80 | Releases September 1

New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter: $110 | Releases September 1

Buildable Chewbacca: $200 | Launches September 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!