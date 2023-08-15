elago’s popular MS2 stand gets your MagSafe charger ready for StandBy at $15 (Reg. $20)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the best price of the year on its popular MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand. After you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the price will drop down to $15.29. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re now looking at the best discount of the year following an over 23% discount. This is $1 under our previous mention, as well. Comprised of a premium silicone so as not to scratch your device, this stand has a spherical design that’ll turn your existing MagSafe charger into a more desk or nightstand-friendly dock. Its compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 devices as well as 12 and 13 series handsets, and is a great way to keep tabs on notifications and the like while charging on top of all the newfound StandBy features in iOS 17. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Then head below for more.

A perfect companion to the elago stand above, you’re going to need one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers to put it to use. Luckily, they’re on sale right now and dropping to one of the best prices of the year. Now down to $31 at Amazon, you’re completing the package on the lead deal for far less than retail, making for a compelling nightstand or desk upgrade.

Belkin also makes some of our favorite MagSafe offerings, and ahead of iOS 17 and StandBy launching later this fall, you can lock-in the best prices of the year. Right now, its popular 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch Fast Charger has dropped down to $120 from its usual $150 going rate as part of a July 4th sale. But if you can get away with standard Apple Watch charging specs, Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand hits $103.

elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms2 stand – the perfect desktop stand for any situation! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone with a phone compatible with magsafe charger. Compatible with iPhone 14, 13, and 12 models.

