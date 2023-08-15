LG 2023 C3 OLED 4K smart TVs up to $900 off: 65-inch + $200 Visa gift card at $1,997, more

BuyDig is now offering the best prices yet on the new 2023 model LG C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TVs. You’ll find the 65-inch model with a $200 Visa gift card down at $1,996.99 shipped and the 75-inch variant with a $300 Visa gift card attached at $2,996.99, both with free shipping. Regularly $2,500 and $3,600, you’re looking at up to $703 and $903 in savings, respectively, if you factor in the value of the Visa gift cards (you can use these just about anywhere too). For comparison sake, these are the same prices you’ll find on Amazon right now, but you won’t get the added value of the gift cards taking that route. Head below for more details.

You’re looking at LG’s 2023 model OLED displays with an “almost invisible bezel” alongside Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, HDR 10, support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear, AirPlay 2, and more. All of that joins some serious movie and game-enhancing features like a 120Hz refresh rate, G-SYNC (NVIDIA Adaptive Sync), FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), VRR, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs. A bonus art gallery mode also allows you to “display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space” in between shows, movies, and whatever else you might be actively doing on the display.

Is 75 inches still not big enough? We are still tracking at least $1,000 in savings on TCL’s giant 120Hz 98-inch Smart Google TV at $5,000 via Amazon. And on the more modest and affordable side of things, a slew of the value-packed 2023 model mini-LED Hisense smart Google TVs are still on sale starting from $450 shipped right here.

LG C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

The OLED evo C-Series is powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen6—made exclusively for LG OLED—for beautiful picture and performance. The Brightness Booster improves brightness so you get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms.¹ AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!