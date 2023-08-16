iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum keeps your cleaning schedule for all-time low $349

Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba j7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $349 shipped. Down from its regular price of $600, this 42% discount matches the all-time lowest price for this product last seen in the final months of 2022. This robot vacuum comes equipped with an array of cleaning capabilities to lessen the burdens of home care. With its standard iRobot OS in conjunction with PrecisionVision Navigation, the Roomba j7 is able to utilize Imprint Smart Mapping, allowing you to control and schedule which rooms are cleaned and when, while storing multiple maps for easier cleaning on each level of your home. You can even customize these maps into “keep out zones” and “clean zones.” This robotic vacuum is able to recognize and avoid common objects in its path such as cords, socks, and shoes. iRobot even guarantees this product for pet owners, designing it to avoid pet waste – and should that guarantee fall short, they’ll replace it for free.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative for robotic vacuums, iRobot has plenty of products currently seeing discounts across Amazon, like the Roomba i3 EVO being offered for $249, down from its usual $350. It utilizes the same Imprint Smart Mapping mentioned above to learn the layout of your home in order to cover every inch of open floor in need of cleaning – with it even being able to detect the dirtier areas in need of extra TLC. Similar to the Roomba i3 EVO, the Roomba 694 is a more basic robotic vacuum with the same iRobot OS that can equally tackle the needs of your home, currently on sale for $179.

If you’re looking for more ways to upgrade your living space with smart home capabilities on an affordable budget, check out our smart home hub for more tips, tricks, and deals. Maybe you don’t just need a vacuum, but a robotic mop as well? Perhaps you’d prefer both in one convenient robot, like the Yeedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, on sale at a cheaper price then our previous mention for $480, with clipping of the on-page $320 off coupon. A versatile device, the ultrasonic carpet sensor is able to recognize your hardwood from carpet and cleans appropriately: in mopping mode, it is able to steer itself away to avoid unfortunate wetting, while in vacuuming mode, it can increase its suction power for deep carpet cleaning. You can enjoy hassle-free cleaning for 60 days before its 2.5L capacity bag needs emptying.

iRobot Roomba j7 Features:

THE WORLD’S SMARTEST CLEANING ROBOTS JUST GOT SMARTER – iRobot OS powers your robot to clean the way you want it to. The Roomba j7 avoids objects in its way, it allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day by continuously learning and adapting to your home. Only iRobot brings you P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise). You can rely on your Roomba j7 to avoid pet waste, or we’ll replace it for free. The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses IRobot OS Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. Picking up before you clean is now a thing of the past.

