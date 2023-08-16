Levi’s Warehouse Sale is live! Save up to 75% off closeout styles of denim, t-shirts, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
75% off from $5

Back to school shopping is in full swing and the Levi’s Warehouse Sale is live and offering up to 75% off closeout styles with pricing starting at just $5. Prices are as marked. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your jeans with the men’s 501 Original Fit style that’s currently marked down to $28 and originally sold for $80. These jeans are a great option for everyday and can be dressed up or down in a flash. The light wash is very on-trend for the fall season and the hem can be rolled to show of your new sneakers. Plus, this classic style has little to no stretch to hold its shape throughout the day. With over 230 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Auto-Vox’s CS-2 wireless backup cam with 4.3-inch mon...
Learn 14 different languages with Babbel while lifetime...
Score an adorable 30W RoboGaN UGREEN USB-C wall charger...
LEGO debuts new buildable Iron Spider-Man and Green Gob...
Electric Bike Co.’s Model A e-bike offers 60-mile ran...
9to5Toys Daily: March 1, 2024 – AirPods Pro 2 hit $18...
Amazon offers Columbia styles for the entire family fro...
Best Buy Arcade1Up sale from $150: X-Men, PONG, NFL, NB...
Load more...
Show More Comments