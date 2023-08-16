Levi’s Warehouse Sale is live! Save up to 75% off closeout styles of denim, t-shirts, more

Back to school shopping is in full swing and the Levi’s Warehouse Sale is live and offering up to 75% off closeout styles with pricing starting at just $5. Prices are as marked. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your jeans with the men’s 501 Original Fit style that’s currently marked down to $28 and originally sold for $80. These jeans are a great option for everyday and can be dressed up or down in a flash. The light wash is very on-trend for the fall season and the hem can be rolled to show of your new sneakers. Plus, this classic style has little to no stretch to hold its shape throughout the day. With over 230 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $28 (Orig. $80)
- 512 Slim Taper Fit Flex Jeans $28 (Orig. $80)
- 510 Skinny Fit Jeans $29 (Orig. $90)
- Trucker Jacket $30 (Orig. $90)
- 531 Athletic Slim Fit Jeans $28 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 726 High Rise Flare Jeans $17 (Orig. $70)
- 501 Skinny Jeans $18 (Orig. $98)
- Wedgie Straight Fit Jeans $27 (Orig. $98)
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $38 (Orig. $108)
- Ex-boyfriend Trucker Jacket $30 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
