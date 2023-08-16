Nordstrom offers new markdowns up to 60% off: Nike, adidas, Cole Haan, more + free shipping

Nordstom’s new markdowns are live with up to 60% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Cole Haan, Free People, Crocs, Beyond Yoga, and more. A standout from this sale is the adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneakers that are currently marked down to $112. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $160. This style is great for school, workouts, walking, hiking, and more. The stretch-knit design was made to have full range of motion and they’re highly lightweight. Plus, it has a rubber outsole to promote traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom below and you will want to check out the Nike Read for Fall Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Air Force 1 07 LX Sneaker $112 (Orig. $140)
- Nike Club Pocket Fleece Joggers $41 (Orig. $60)
- Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Laser Oxfords $80 (Orig. $160)
- adidas NMD R1 Primeblue Sneakers $112 (Orig. $160)
- Nordstrom Merino Quarter-Zip Pullover $33 (Orig. $95)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Zella Live In Pocket Joggers $46 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Phoenix High Waist Sweatpants $53 (Orig. $70)
- Native Jerfferson Slip-On Sneakers $28 (Orig. $45)
- Free People Clean Lines Bodysuit $30 (Orig. $40)
- Tory Burch Miller Leather Handbag $299 (Orig. $498)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!