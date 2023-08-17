Score a Nintendo Switch OLED console with white Joy-Con at $320 directly from Amazon

While we have seen some open-box and refurbished deals this year, straight-up price drops on Nintendo’s OLED model Switch console don’t come around all that often and rarely directly from Amazon. You can now score the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model with White Joy-Con down at $319.95 shipped. Regularly $350, this is a solid $30 price drop, one of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best price we can find. Again, we have seen some fleeting offers via Woot and other retailers as well as a couple limited deals on Amazon, but they don’t come around all that often and now’s your chance to score Nintendo’s latest, top-of-the-line console with a nice price drop. Get a full rundown of what to expect in our hands-on review and more details below.

The Nintendo Switch OLED delivers Nintendo’s best display yet alongside upgraded audio with the enhanced speakers and refreshed docking experience. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the OLED Switch in our feature piece right here.

Swing by this morning’s roundup for the ongoing back to school Nintendo first-party game sale loaded with Mario and Zelda titles, and then check out the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom below:

Nintendo OLED Switch Console features:

7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop

Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection

64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage

Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.

Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software

