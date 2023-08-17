Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima from $20, God of War Ragnarök PS5 $30, more

Now joining the rest of the PlayStation back to school deals including PS5 disc version consoles down at $449, you can score the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 for $19.99 via Best Buy or the PS5 version for $29.99 shipped at Amazon. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free sign-up here). Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on both versions and a great time to add one of the most gorgeous games on the platform to your library. Set in feudal-era Japan, players will roam a “vast countryside and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.” The Director’s Cut version includes some additional goodies alongside a whole new island and “story with deeply personal stakes” to explore, not to mention “a series of two-player story missions or four-player wave-based survival missions in the legends online co-op.”  Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best console games deals. 

