OG Google Pixel Stand still offers plenty of value at year’s best price of $23

If you’re not sold on the higher price tag of the newer 2nd Gen model, Amazon is now offering Google’s original Pixel Stand Wireless Charger for $22.90. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30 or more, today’s offer is one of the first discounts of the year and a new 2023 low. Compatible with everything from previous-generation Google handsets to the new Pixel 7/Pro, the brand’s original official wireless charger is capable of more than just refueling your handset at 10W speeds. Adding on, the Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and other smart display modes. We also recently highlighted the value it offers compared to the second-generation model, and our hands-on review offers a better idea of the what to expect from the experience, too.

There is of course the newer Pixel Stand 2nd Gen model, but you’ll be paying more for Google’s latest. It does step up to deliver 23W of charging prowess with a refreshed form-factor to match. But it shares the same support for all of the smart display modes offered by the OG model. Whether that’s worth paying $79 right now compared to the $23 on the lead deal is really the question, though our hands-on review might help make that decision.

Speaking of Google’s handsets, both of the brand’s latest debuts are on sale right now. Kicking off the lineup is the Pixel 7 Pro and its Tensor G2 chip, which fall down to $699 thanks to a $200 price cut. And if you’re not as keen on the flagship features, the Pixel 7 delivers a more affordable take on Google’s smartphone with a discount to $449.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

